Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny breaks, mild temps, another afternoon storm risk

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms.

Temperatures topping out in the upper teens.

That was the story Monday and it'll be the story again today and Wednesday in the Edmonton area.

In fact, most of central, north-central and northeastern Alberta is in the same boat.

Like yesterday, how MUCH rain any given neighbourhood gets will vary widely. We had backyard weather stations around Edmonton ranging from 5 to 35 mm of rainfall yesterday.

In general, it looks like the heaviest rain (and hail in some spots) was centred on the eastern half of the city Monday. We'll wait to see where the heavier pockets of precipitation hit today and Wednesday.

Wind remains relatively light (aside from some gusts on the edges of the shower/storm cells) today and Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the 17 to 20 C range for afternoon highs.

We have an upper trough (cooler air aloft) that's been providing the instability Monday, today and Wednesday.

But...by Friday, and upper ridge (warm air aloft) moves in and that'll be the dominant pattern through the weekend and into next week.

And that means we're back into a hot and dry pattern for several days with temperatures hitting the mid 20s Friday and highs near 30 C this weekend and early next week.

The shifting pattern means we may also see some wildfire smoke starting to blow into the Edmonton region.

Southeasterly wind the past several days has kept the smoke blowing to the northwest.

But, with a more westerly mid and upper level wind direction Friday, we may be dealing with some hazy and hot conditions this coming weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms.

Light wind.

High: 18

Tonight - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms early this evening.

Clouds breaking after midnight.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 30