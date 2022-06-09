Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, warm and no storms

Setting up to be a beautiful day in the Edmonton region and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 20s this afternoon with light wind and "mainly sunny" skies.

AND...unlike Wednesday, we're not anticipating any storm development in the area later today.

Areas from High Level to Fort McMurray and the south into the Bonnyville region could see some showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

There's precipitation in parts of northeastern Alberta already this morning.

That rain should move northeast and any storm development later today will depend on whether or not there's some clearing midday/early afternoon to allow for some solar heating.

There's a trough of low pressure that'll sweep through the Edmonton region tonight bringing some clouds and a slight risk of a brief shower in the city overnight.

Along that trough, a lengthy area of showers/rain will develop from the Peace Country southeast through the Lloydminster area.

That band of precipitation will move north overnight and through the day Friday.

The weekend looks a little unsettled with some late-day showers/thunderstorms developing in parts of central and north-central Alberta on Saturday and possibly Sunday as well.

Temperature-wise: Highs in the 23 to 26 range in Edmonton today-Saturday. Closer to 20 C for a high on Sunday.

THEN...cooler, cloudier and possibly wet for much of next week.

In fact, next week is an interesting setup with a low pressure system expected to slowly move north along the AB/SK border.

We could be in for a good steady, soaking rain (particularly Tuesday in Edmonton, but also Monday/Wednesday in other parts of the province).

Still lots of time between now and then for that setup to change. But, consider this your early heads-up and it's something we'll definitely be keeping an eye on.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 24

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a brief shower after midnight.

9pm: 19

Friday - Cloudy early in the morning. Partly cloudy by midday and through the afteroon.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19