Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and a weekend warming trend

Breezy and a high near 20 C in the Edmonton area this afternoon.

How thick the wildfire smoke will be is the big question. The modelling hasn't done a great job over the past 48 hours, but it does indicate hazier conditions in the area today.

The Air Quality Health Index reading is "low" early this morning, but we may see that increase to "moderate risk" later today.

Wind picks up by late morning and we're probably dealing with 15-20 km/h wind speed and gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

The wind eases overnight and we'll stay well above 0 C in Edmonton.

BUT...there are parts of central and northern Alberta that could see some patchy frost develop Friday morning.

Some warmer air moves in for Friday and Saturday and PROBABLY Sunday.

I'm still going with highs in the 24-25 C range for Friday and the weekend.

But...there are some indications we may see some slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.

Friday and Saturday should easily get to the mid 20s. Sunday LIKELY gets to 24 C, but may end up closer to a high of 20 C depending on how things play out.

Monday is definitely looking cooler with a high in the mid to upper teens.

There's a weak and short-lived upper ridge that'll ripple across Alberta over the next few days and that collapses sometime Sunday or Monday.

A broad upper trough is expected to settle in for most (if not all) of next week and that'll keep temperatures cooler. Looks like Edmonton and area can expect highs in the 13 to 18 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Hazy.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 19

Tonight - Clear. Hazy.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoke moving out.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16