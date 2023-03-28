Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and back above 0 C

Staying cooler than average in Edmonton week. But, it looks like yesterday was the coolest day of the week (high of -4 C).

We'll get above 0 C for a few hours this afternoon, although we're off to a chilly start in the Edmonton area this morning.

Sunny with a few clouds through the day and light wind (5-10 km/h).

A cold front sweeps into northern Alberta Wednesday with some clouds and flurries/light snow.

That front should move through the Edmonton region somewhere between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. So, we'll still be on the warm side Wednesday (high near 5 C).

But, we'll have some increasing cloudcover, the wind will probably pick up later in the day and then we get a chance of some flurries or light snow in the early evening.

(No significant accumulation expected.)

Behind the front, temperatures drop back to a high near 0 C for Thursday under cloudy skies.

However...it's a short-lived cooldown. We're back to highs in the 2 to 5 C range for Thursday and the 3 to 7 C range for Friday.

Sunday's precipitation remains uncertain. I think it's probably wet snow if we get anything at all in Edmonton.

AND...I don't think we can rule out the risk of some significant accumulation. So, we'll continue to watch that in the coming days.

LONG-range outlook: Cooler-than-average conditions will persist through the first week of April.

Average highs for March 28-31 are: 6-8 C

Average highs for April 1-7 are: 8-9 C

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 2

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0