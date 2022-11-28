Josh Classen's forecast: The arctic air settles in this week

The heaviest snow missed the Edmonton region. But, we're not missing out on the cold and the wind.

AND...while the wind should ease up by Tuesday, the arctic air is sticking around all week.

In fact, it'll get even colder later in the week.

Today, we're looking at temperature pretty steady in the -10 C range with wind chill near -18 thanks to 20 km/h wind (gusts will be in the 30-40 km/h range).

No heavy snow, but possibly a few flurries in the area today and/or this evening. Otherwise, just cloudy skies.

Further east, winter storm warnings are in effect for east-central Alberta (Lloydminster/Vermilion south to Hanna-Coronation). Snow and near zero visibility thanks to gusty wind have prompted that warning.

The Medicine Hat region has a blowing snow advisory in effect. Conditions should gradually improve later today.

Back in Edmonton, we'll get daytime highs near -15 C Tuesday/Wednesday with a few flurries possible tomorrow. Wednesday's risk of snow has the potential to give us 2 to 5 cm accumulation.

Morning lows are expected to be near -20 C Wednesday and Thursday.

BUT...with some clearing Thursday afternoon, we could drop into the mid -20s (some models even projecting -30'ish) Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Daytime HIGHS will be in the -20 C range Thursday/Friday.

There's some uncertainty as we head into the weekend. I'm keeping the Edmonton region in the -15 C to -20 C range for daytime highs. But, there's a chance we break out of the arctic air over the weekend.

I'm thinking the cold will stick around at least through to early next week and possibly break towards the middle of next week. However, as I said - there's a good deal of uncertainty beyond Thursday/Friday.

So...we'll see how the week plays out and keep you updated.

One thing's for certain - It's getting COLD and we won't be back to near 0 C temperatures any time soon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few occasional flurries. Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40

High: -10 ***wind chill near -18 for most of the day

Tonight - Cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries. Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40

9pm: -12 ***wind chill in the -20s overnight

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries. Light wind.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 2-5 cm possible.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -15

Thursday - Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -16