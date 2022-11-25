Josh Classen's forecast: The big cooldown begins this weekend

After the warmest day of the week, we have our coolest morning in Edmonton since Sunday.

Thursday's high of 7.4 C wasn't just the peak of our warm week, it was also the warmest day of November.

We'll still get highs above 0 C today and Saturday, but there's an arctic invasion lined up for next week and we'll end the month on a COLD note.

There's a cold front pushing through northern Alberta this morning and slowly working it's way SSE.

We have some freezing rain, some rain/snow mix and some snow falling along that front.

As it makes it's way through the Edmonton region this morning (probably sometime between 8 and 11 a.m.), we'll likely get some showers and mixed precipitation.

Watch for sidewalks, parking lots, etc. to get slick. Roads (especially the more heavily-traveled ones) should mostly just be wet.

We'll get a bit of clearing this afternoon and should hit a high of 4 or 5 C.

It'll be a nice start to the weekend with some sun and temperatures around -5 C in the morning and up to around 2 C in the afternoon.

THEN...gusty, some snow and temperatures steady near -5 C most of the day Sunday.

Wind chill will be in the -10 C to -15 C range through the afternoon and blowing snow will likely be a factor, especially later in the day.

Snow continues through Monday and possibly into Tuesday as well.

Accumulation is still uncertain. But, here's what I'm thinking:

VERY LIKELY - more than 5 cm.

LIKELY - more than 10 cm.

POSSIBLE - more than 15 cm.

It won't all come in one big shot, it'll be spread out over a few days.

But, the models are hinting at Sunday night/early Monday as timeframe for the "heaviest" snowfall.

Temperature-wise, we're in the -10 C range by Monday and then dealing with highs in the minus teens for mid to late week.

Morning lows will be in the -20s towards the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a 60% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix this morning.

Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -8

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -14