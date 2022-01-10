Josh Classen's forecast: The big thaw begins

Edmonton finally managed to make it above -20 on Sunday.

AND...we should be above -10 C by noon with temperatures getting to around -3 C this afternoon.

We'll get closer to zero this evening and then above zero for daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

I have a high of 3 C in my forecast for Tuesday. I think somewhere in the 1 to 5 C range looks about right.

(I'm really just trying to be within two degrees of the actual high each day.)

Wind won't be much of a factor today, but it'll likely pick up this evening and overnight.

There's a chance we'll see some mixed precipitation push through parts of north-central Alberta Tuesday morning/midday.

AND...we can't completely rule out the risk of some freezing rain in a few spots.

So, keep an eye on that for tomorrow, especially if you have to be on highways north and northwest of Edmonton.

Thursday also has a decent chance of seeing some rain/snow mix in the morning, turning over to snow (possibly heavier snow) by the afternoon.

Long-range temperature outlook:

We'll stay mild through this week. Daytime highs will likely break 0 C each day except for this afternoon and Friday.

There DOES appear to be some cooler air set to drop in for next week.

It won't put us back into a deep freeze. But, daytime highs in the -5 to -10 C range look likely for early next week and maybe even a bit colder by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -3

Tonight - A few clouds. Becoming breezy this evening and overnight. W 15-20 km/h.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of rain/snow mix in the morning or midday.

Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area in the morning.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow mix in the morning, turning to snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1