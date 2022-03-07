Josh Classen's forecast: The chill strikes again

Cooler air is coming (back).

After getting just slightly above zero on Sunday in Edmonton (high of 0.4 C at the Blatchford station), temperatures are set to tumble.

We're above zero in the city this morning. But, by this afternoon we'll be three or four degrees below zero.

AND...as the temperature drops, the wind will be gusting through most of the day.

We have a low pressure system in NE Alberta this morning and that's pulling down cold air from the north.

The cold front went through the Edmonton region early this morning.

The city hit 5 C at 3 a.m. By 6 a.m., it cooled to 2 C and that tumble will continue through the day.

There may be a few flurries, but it doesn't look we'll get anything significant and there should also be some sunny breaks later in the day.

Further west, heavier snow IS likely in the foothills and mountain parks through the day.

Once the cooler air drops in, it'll stick around for most of the week.

We're expecting daytime highs in the -7 to -8 range Tue/Wed/Thu. Mornings should be in the minus teens Wed/Thu.

There IS a risk of a few flurries Tuesday, but nothing too significant.

Partly cloudy skies are likely for Wed/Thu.

Friday brings a return to "warmer" air. Daytime highs should be a degree or three above zero Fri/Sat.

BUT...with that comes a chance of wet snow turning to showers/rain on Friday.

More on that as the week progresses.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with some sunny breaks. Slight risk of a few flurries.

Wind NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-60 km/h range.

Temperature falling.

Noon: -1

5pm: -4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

Wind NW 20 with gusts in the 40 km/h range.

9pm: -6

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few flurries in the afternoon.

Wind NW 10-20 with occcasional gusts near 40 km/h in the morning.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -7

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow, possibly turning to rain in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3