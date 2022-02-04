Josh Classen's forecast: The cold spell is ending

It's still cold out there this morning in Edmonton. But, that'll change by this afternoon.

Temperatures haven't been above -15 C since the morning of Jan. 31 (we were actually at -1 C early in the morning of the 31st).

We should get to the -9 C range by noon and right around 0 C by late this afternoon.

AND...once the milder air rolls in, it'll stick around right through next week.

Areas further north and east will have to wait an extra day or two to get out of the cold.

Fort McMurray probably won't get back to average temperatures until Sunday.

As for the snow:

Heavy snow continues to fall in northwestern Alberta. But, for Grande Prairie, most of your accumulation should be done. You may add a bit to what you have this morning.

But, most of what you're going to get is already on the ground.

Areas like Peace River and Slave Lake will get heavy snow through today and into Saturday.

In northeastern Alberta, 5 to 10 cm is likely in areas from St. Paul north to Fort McMurray by late Saturday.

Edmonton continues to be on the southern edge of the snow, although Carvel radar has gone offline this morning. So, it's a bit tough to tell.

I think we'll see some light snow ending this morning.

There's a good chance of freezing rain or rain/snow mix from Red Deer east to Coronation this afternoon.

The Edmonton region might catch a bit of that. But, it looks like the risk will be much higher south of the city.

Parts of the QE2 could be impacted this afternoon.

A few more centimetres of light snow overnight and through the first half of Saturday in Edmonton and area.

After that, we should get into some clearing through the day Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Light snow ending this morning. Cloudy with a slight risk of a rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Noon: -9

3pm: -3

6pm: 0

Tonight - Clear breaks early in the evening. 30% chance of flurries after midnight.

9pm: -3

Saturday - Cloudy with light snow in the morning. 1-3 cm likely.

Snow ending midday or early in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4