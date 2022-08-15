Josh Classen's forecast: The heat goes on

The warm, dry spell continues for Edmonton and area this week...as well as most of central and north-central Alberta.

Edmonton's had an average high of 28 C for the past five days and we'll also top out right around 28 C today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunny and light wind today. But, we'll see some clouds develop Tuesday and there's a risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening in Edmonton and area.

The better chance for that precipitation will be south of the city.

So, we'll keep an eye on that for tomorrow.

Outside of that...it looks sunny and hot this week.

Temperatures are still forecast to hit 30 C for a few days late this week.

Edmonton posted it's third 30-degree day of the year on Saturday (high of 30.1 C).

We should get at least one, maybe as many as three more 30-degree days by the start of next week.

Speaking of next week: It looks hot again. Or...at least...warmer than average.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 20s for most (if not all) of next week (Aug. 21-27).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 28

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 24

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 31