Josh Classen's forecast: The mild spell continues

Edmonton has gone seven consecutive days with highs above zero and we've broken above freezing on 12 of the past 15 days.

That's quite a turnaround from the beginning of the month when we couldn't get above -20 C for six straight days.

The mild weather will continue through Sunday. But, then we're in for a cooldown next week.

We'll get a degree or two above zero in Edmonton today, with light wind and some afternoon sun.

Friday should be a handful of degrees above zero.

Then...two or three degrees above freezing for Saturday/Sunday.

Morning lows over the next few days will be in the -5 C to -8 C range in the city.

So, not a lot of active weather.

In fact, you KNOW it's going to be a quiet couple of weather days when the forecasters at Environment Canada's Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre write: "WESTERN PRAIRIES...NIL SIG WX" (no significant weather).

Most people will love that.

On a personal note: It makes my job kinda boring.

But...don't worry about me. I'll be fine. We'll have lots to talk about next week as some colder air drops in.

Monday looks to be "cooldown" day. We get a chance of some flurries or light snow Sunday night and then temperatures should be dropping through the day Monday.

In Edmonton, we'll get to around -10 C Monday afternoon and the Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday morning will be in the -20s.

Daytime highs in the -12 C to -17 C range for those three days.

BUT...the cold air starts to move out late Thursday and we should be back to around zero by next Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Some clouds this morning, sunny this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 2

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -4

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Some clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -4

Afternoon: -11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -15