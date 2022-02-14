Josh Classen's forecast: Turning cooler and snowier this week

If you love snow and cooler temperatures, this Valentine's Day forecast is for you. If you were smitten with the warmer weather, you're about to get your heart broken.

It's not getting SUPER cold this week. But, our string of nine consecutive days with highs above zero is about to end.

AND...after having highs above 5 C for seven of the last eight days, it'll certainly FEEL a lot chillier this week.

Daytime highs will be just slightly below zero today.

We'll have morning lows in the -10 C range for the next few mornings.

Tuesday gets to around -4 C and Wednesday hits a high near -7 C.

We get a ONE DAY warm-up Thursday with temperature bouncing back above zero.

Cooling off again after that and a good chance of some COLD air dropping in early next week (highs in the minus teens possible).

As for you snow-lovers:

The Edmonton area probably gets 2 to 5 cm of fresh snow by early Tuesday morning.

Similar amounts are expected in a fairly narrow band from around Grande Cache through to Lloydminster.

We're also in for a few more centimetres of snow Wednesday into Thursday morning. (Another 2 to 5 cm is possible.)

One more thing to watch for:

Wind should be relatively light today (10-20 km/h).

But, we're expecting some gusty conditions to develop in central and north-central AB for Tuesday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2-5 cm likely (by Tuesday morning)

Afternoon High: -1

Tonight - Cloudy with light snow.

9pm: -6

Tuesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. Windy in the morning.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50 in the morning, easing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 2-5 cm possible.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow in the morning.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0