Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer

Clouds and a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region early this morning.

We should get some sun breaking through the clouds by late morning and then a "mix of sun and cloud" for this afternoon.

Temperatures near 20 C late this afternoon.

Monday's rain totals are in: 10 to 15 mm of rain fell in much of south and west Edmonton while most of downtown, east and north Edmonton reported 5 to 10 mm.

AND...we may not be done with precipitation this week.

There's a chance of a scattered shower in the region today.

Wednesday afternoon has the potential for a late-day shower or thunderstorm and Sunday looks like it has the potential to be wet.

A warming trend settles in over the next few days.

Back to a high near 20 C today and then afternoon highs in the 22 to 25 C range for Wednesday-Saturday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 17