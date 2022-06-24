Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer and sunnier for the weekend

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool through the morning hours in Edmonton today.

The organized rainfall moved out of the region overnight and the city received 25 to 40 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

We're now WELL over the monthly average rainfall for June.

Most of Edmonton has picked up 110 to 160 mm of rain this month. The average is 78 mm.

June 2021 had just 26 mm of rain, but 2020 and 2019 were both over 100 mm.

We'll see some clearing this afternoon and those sunny breaks, combined with instability will lead to some pop-up showers in central and north-central Alberta this afternoon.

AND...there's a slight risk of a spotty shower in the area early this evening as well.

But...it won't be anything like what we saw yesterday.

Temperature should top out around 18 C this afternoon.

The weekend is shaping up sunny and much warmer.

It'll be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the 6 to 10 C range around the Edmonton region.

Parts of western Alberta could get closer to the freezing mark.

But...We'll be back into the low 20s Saturday afternoon and Sunday should get to the mid 20s.

Highs for early next week are likely in the low to mid 20s. The end of next week and the Canada Day long weekend probably have highs in the mid to upper 20s.

So...we haven't really had much sustained "heat" in the city this summer. But, the end of next week will probably bring a stretch of above-average temperatures.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

40% chance of scattered showers in the area this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Sunny with some late-day clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20