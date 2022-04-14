Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer for the weekend

The end of the cool spell is in sight...sort of.

It really just depends on what you consider to be "the end" of it.

Temperature and wind today will be a lot like yesterday.

We're starting out in the -10 C range and we'll get to a high near -3 C this afternoon.

Ten-15 km/h wind won't blow anything away, but it will kick in a bit of a wind chill.

Some flurries or light snow moves through central and north-central AB overnight/early Friday morning.

There might be a bit of accumulation in some areas, potentially a cm or two on the ground by mid-morning tomorrow.

Whether or not YOUR neighbourhood has some accum or just gets flurries remains TBD.

We'll be slightly milder Friday afternoon (high of -1 or -2).

But...I don't think we'll get above zero until Saturday afternoon.

I'm thinking we'll get 1 to 4 C above zero Saturday and 3 to 7 C above zero on Sunday.

Mornings will still be chilly though. We'll only spend a few afternoon hours above the freezing mark this weekend.

So, is THAT the end of the cool spell? Does a return to highs above zero meet your criteria?

Or...would you like to see a return to near-normal temperatures?

For that, you'll need to wait until Monday. Edmonton should get to around 10 C for a high on Monday.

After Monday, it gets a little cooler again. It won't be AS chilly as this week.

But, we'll be in single-digit daytime highs Tue/Wed/Thu with a decent chance of some rain turning to snow (possibly heavy, wet snow) Tuesday night/Wednesday.

Accumulation is TBD, but it could be significant for some areas in central/north-central AB.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind: NE 10-15 km/h

High: -3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries overnight.

Wind: NE 10-15 km/h

9pm: -5

Friday - 60% chance of flurries early in the morning.

Then...Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afteroon High: 10

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers turning to snow.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8