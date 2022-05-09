Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer mid-week

Cool air has settled in over most of the province and Edmonton posted a single-digit high on Sunday, the city's first high below 10 C since April 27.

AND...parts of the region have slipped slightly below zero this morning. We'll probably be right around zero or slightly below zero again Tuesday morning.

While the average high for this week is 16 C, single-digit days aren't THAT uncommon.

Last year, we had highs of 5 C on the 18th and 19th following some snow on the night of the 17th.

Speaking of snow, it continues to come down in NW Alberta AND in the southern foothills.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for High Level AND the Kanaskis-Canmore/Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek/Okotoks-Claresholm areas.

Parts of Calgary are waking up with a bit of snow on the ground too.

Edmonton and area could potentially see a bit of wet snow overnight or early Tuesday morning.

But, we're not expecting any accumulation (if we get anything at all).

Temperatures will top out near 10 C today and Tuesday with a Mix of Sun & Cloud.

Gusty conditions developing again this afternoon as we'll get northwesterlies around 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Calmer overnight and light wind Tuesday.

Warmer air moves back in for the back half of the week.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper teens for Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind easing.

Slight risk of some light snow or mixed precipitation overnight or early Tuesday morning.

9pm: 7

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of some rain/snow mix early in the morning.

Wind: W 10-15 km/h

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16