Josh Classen's forecast: Turning wet and windy this afternoon

A bit of rain moved through parts of the Edmonton region overnight and it looks like we'll see some more before the day is done.

Sunny breaks, light wind and mild temperatures through the morning hours in and around the city.

But...we're anticipating some gusty wind, increasing cloud and some showers (possibly a lightning strike) moving through the area this afternoon.

A low-pressure system moving across northern Alberta will also bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the northern third of the province through the day.

For the Edmonton region, the most likely timeframe for the showers is between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. It looks like most/all of the precipitation will be out of the area by 8-9'ish.

The wind is expected to pick up to 20-30 km/h with gusts around 50 km/h by early this afternoon and it'll stay gusty through to the early evening hours.

Temperatures will also start to slide this afternoon. We'll hit our high of 14 C around lunch time and then drop to the 10 C range by 6 p.m.

So...if you're heading downtown to the Oilers outdoor fan park, prepare for cool and breezy conditions for game time. Most (probably all) of the rain should be out of the area by puck drop or early in the game.

We get another area of low pressure moving into northwestern Alberta early Wednesday with some showers. That system will dive southeast across the province and will very likely bring some more rain to the Edmonton region Wednesday evening/night.

Most of central Alberta will get some precipitation late Wednesday and it actually looks like Wednesday night's precipitation could amount to more moisture in the Edmonton area than this afternoon.

After Wednesday, we're into a dry pattern for a couple days with "partly cloudy" skies in the Edmonton region.

Daytime highs should be in the 12 to 16 C range Wednesday/Thursday in the city and then we'll be closer to 20 for highs Friday and through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny breaks this morning, then Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

A few showers in the area through the afternoon hours.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 with gusts around 50 km/h this afternoon and early evening.

High: 14

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. Clearing overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21