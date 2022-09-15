Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekend

Temperatures are set to return to "average" this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper teens Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.

But, we'll hit the low 20s again today and Friday in the city.

A few showers and some thunderstorms will pop up in western Alberta this afternoon and we ARE expecting these will move off the foothills and track ENE through the evening.

By early to mid-evening...we have a chance of some showers/thunderstorm from Slave Lake south through Edmonton and down towards Red Deer.

No guarantee that any given spot in that zone gets hit. BUT...there will likely be some precipitation in that area this evening.

Those should fizzle out by late this evening before moving much further northeast.

Friday's shaping up to be sunny in the morning with some increasing cloud in the afternoon.

We'll be watching an upper low off to the west of us and the development of a surface low-pressure system late Friday/Saturday somewhere in southern or western Alberta.

Showers will hit the foothills and the Grande Prairie area Friday night and early Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether or not Edmonton will actually get any precipitation Friday night, but it's possible a shower slips through.

Saturday morning looks more likely for some showers and evening Saturday afternoon has a slight chance of a shower.

BUT...make no mistake, this doesn't look like it's going to be a steady all-day rain on Saturday.

A lot will depend on where exactly the surface low-pressure system sets up and we just don't have a really solid handle on that yet.

So, it won't be a sunny and hot day Saturday. Prepare for more clouds than sun and the chance of some precipitation, particularly in the morning.

The bigger story for the weekend and early next week is the drop in temperature.

We'll slip to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper teens in Edmonton this weekend.

By Monday/Tuesday, some cooler air digs in and we'll have highs in the 10 to 14 C range. (A chance of some moisture those days, too.)

Mornings will be in the 3 to 7 C range in the city (cooler in outlying areas).

That should last for a couple days and then we'll see a return to highs in the 17 to 22 C range for the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind picking up this afternoon - SE 20 gusting to 30.

High: 22

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 16

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of light rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12