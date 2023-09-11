Josh Classen's forecast: Warm all week, with a chance of morning showers Monday
Afternoons in the 20s all week in Edmonton.
Today's probably the warmest day we'll see until Friday/Saturday. We should get to 26 or 27 C for an afternoon high today.
THEN...low 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday. The long-term average highs for this week are in the 17/18-degree range.
Some showers will develop in western Alberta this evening and overnight.
That "disturbance" will move NE overnight and early Tuesday.
There's a chance of some scattered, light showers overnight and early Tuesday morning in the Edmonton region.
Then...skies clear by midday and we'll get a sunny afternoon.
Wednesday's a repeat. We have a chance of some showers early Wednesday morning, before some afternoon clearning.
Long-range outlook: Sunnier and turning warmer toward the end of the week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 27
Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a shower overnight.
9pm: 22
Tuesday
Morning - Clouds with a 40% chance of a shower.
Afternoon - Clearing to Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 23
Increasing cloud in the evening and overnight with a slight risk of a shower overnight.
Wednesday
Morning - Clouds with a 40% chance of a shower.
Afternoon - Clearing Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 22
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 27