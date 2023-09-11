Josh Classen's forecast: Warm all week, with a chance of morning showers Monday

Afternoons in the 20s all week in Edmonton.

Today's probably the warmest day we'll see until Friday/Saturday. We should get to 26 or 27 C for an afternoon high today.

THEN...low 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday. The long-term average highs for this week are in the 17/18-degree range.

Some showers will develop in western Alberta this evening and overnight.

That "disturbance" will move NE overnight and early Tuesday.

There's a chance of some scattered, light showers overnight and early Tuesday morning in the Edmonton region.

Then...skies clear by midday and we'll get a sunny afternoon.

Wednesday's a repeat. We have a chance of some showers early Wednesday morning, before some afternoon clearning.

Long-range outlook: Sunnier and turning warmer toward the end of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 27

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a shower overnight.

9pm: 22

Tuesday

Morning - Clouds with a 40% chance of a shower.

Afternoon - Clearing to Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Increasing cloud in the evening and overnight with a slight risk of a shower overnight.

Wednesday

Morning - Clouds with a 40% chance of a shower.

Afternoon - Clearing Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 27