Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and melty all week

The melt kicked into high gear on Sunday and it'll continue all week.

There may be some colder air returning towards the end of NEXT week. But, that's a long ways off.

Until then, afternoons will consistently get several degrees above zero.

In fact, Friday's shaping up to be our coolest day of the week. But, it's still looking like we'll be slightly above zero and several degrees the average high of -4 C.

Monday-Wednesday should all get into the 4 C to 8 C range.

That's actually a bit cooler than yesterday.

Sunday's high of 9.7 C was the warmest day in Edmonton since Nov. 13 when the city hit a high of 9.1 C.

The last time it was warmer than yesterday was Nov. 5 (high of 13 C).

We have a narrow band of showers moving through parts of central and north-central Alberta early this morning.

Carvel radar is down again. But, it looks like at least PART of the Edmonton area had a brief shower around 6:30-7 a.m.

Wind will pick up a bit this afternoon. So, warm...but breezy.

Further north, there's a risk of showers in northeastern Alberta this afternoon.

The good news is that temperatures are above zero in that region today.

The bad news is that it'll cool off and ice over tonight.

Back in Edmonton...we'll be keeping an eye on is Wednesday morning.

There's a risk of some showers or freezing rain early that day.

Outside of that, not much precip for the Edmonton area this week...just a lot of melting.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a chance of a shower early this morning.

Then...Clearing this afternoon.

Wind becoming W 15-30 km/h with occasional gusts.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower early in the morning (risk of freezing rain).

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy and Windy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5