Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and sunny today, cooler Friday

Looks like we're in for some roller-coaster temperatures over the next few days.

After hitting 10 C on Monday (for the first time in 2023), we'll be in the 6 to 9 C range in Edmonton again this afternoon.

But, there's some cooler air set to drop in (briefly) for Friday.

We get another day of sunny skies in the Edmonton region and across most of central Alberta today.

A low-pressure system moving across northern Alberta will bring some cloud and flurries to the north.

On the backside of that system, a much cooler northerly flow develops and draws some cloud into the Edmonton area late this evening and there's a chance of some mixed precipitation late this evening or overnight.

Then, a few flurries or pockets of light snow Friday morning.

Temperatures rebound Saturday (back to a high in the 3 to 7 C range). Then...ANOTHER cooldown. Highs near 0 C Sunday and Monday.

There's also a slight chance of some flurries early Sunday. But...again...it doesn't look like it'll be anything significant at all.

Temperatures bounce back to a handful of degree above 0 C by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 7

Tonight - Increasing cloud this evening. 40% chance of mixed precipitation overnight.

9pm: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow in the morning.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 3