Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, cloudy and maybe even a shower

Warmer-than-average temperatures continue to be the main weather story this week.

BUT...we do have an interesting side-story developing for this evening and overnight.

A low pressure system will develop in southeastern Alberta late today. That's likely to produce some showers in east-central Alberta and possibly some freezing rain, particularly in the Coronation-Provost region overnight.

We'll also see some snow develop in through the foothills and mountain parks tonight (a couple centimetres is possible in some areas).

The Red Deer-Rocky Mountain House area will probably get some flurries or light snow overnight, but not much accumulation is expected.

Edmonton and area has a slight risk of seeing a scattered shower in the area late this afternoon and/or early this evening. But, most of the region should miss out on that.

After a cloudy day today, we should be back to some sunshine Wednesday.

A bit of sun Thursday/Friday, as well.

Thursday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. We'll have highs near 5 C today, Wednesday and Friday.

It looks like we'll get into the 6 C to 10 C range on Thursday.

LONG Range Outlook:

We're still anticipating some snow on Sunday (with the potential for significant accumulation). We're also anticipating some MUCH colder air to drop in for next week.

Daytime highs in the -10 C to -14 C range starting Tuesday and mornings near -20 C.

The cooldown will likely begin on the weekend, but it won't REALLY get cold until Monday or Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower late in the day.

High: 5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower in the area early this evening.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -4