Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, cloudy and maybe even a shower
Warmer-than-average temperatures continue to be the main weather story this week.
BUT...we do have an interesting side-story developing for this evening and overnight.
A low pressure system will develop in southeastern Alberta late today. That's likely to produce some showers in east-central Alberta and possibly some freezing rain, particularly in the Coronation-Provost region overnight.
We'll also see some snow develop in through the foothills and mountain parks tonight (a couple centimetres is possible in some areas).
The Red Deer-Rocky Mountain House area will probably get some flurries or light snow overnight, but not much accumulation is expected.
Edmonton and area has a slight risk of seeing a scattered shower in the area late this afternoon and/or early this evening. But, most of the region should miss out on that.
After a cloudy day today, we should be back to some sunshine Wednesday.
A bit of sun Thursday/Friday, as well.
Thursday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. We'll have highs near 5 C today, Wednesday and Friday.
It looks like we'll get into the 6 C to 10 C range on Thursday.
LONG Range Outlook:
We're still anticipating some snow on Sunday (with the potential for significant accumulation). We're also anticipating some MUCH colder air to drop in for next week.
Daytime highs in the -10 C to -14 C range starting Tuesday and mornings near -20 C.
The cooldown will likely begin on the weekend, but it won't REALLY get cold until Monday or Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower late in the day.
High: 5
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower in the area early this evening.
9pm: 1
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 4
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 7
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 5
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. Risk of heavy snow.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -4