Josh Classen's forecast: Warm day, wet and windy night

We're in for another big snow melt today.

Temperatures should get to around 10 C in Edmonton early this afternoon.

Then, some showers and/or wet snow tonight with gusty wind.

A low-pressure system will develop near west of Red Deer today and move into the Coronation region by tonight.

Precipitation on the back side of that system will stretch from Slave Lake south to Calgary and should start as rain in most areas.

The rain transitions over to wet snow for most areas with minimal accumulation expected (for the most part).

Western Alberta will get that precipitation this afternoon/evening, while areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer get an evening start and then a risk of wet snow overnight.

Eastern Alberta probably gets more snow than rain and that's where we're expecting to see some potentially significant snowfall.

Between 3 and 8 cm of snow is likely for parts of east-central Alberta, especially around the Lloyminster region.

Accumulation is also likely (2 to 5 cm) in areas near Wainwright and further north near Cold Lake/Bonnyville.

For the Edmonton region, there might be a BIT of accumulation on snow-covered areas. But, we're not anticipating much accumulation.

The bigger issue could be the wind. Gusts in the 50-60 km/h range are likely tonight.

Further east, those gusts could lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow and slick roads tonight.

The strongest gusts should be done by morning in Edmonton. But, we'll stay breezy and a bit cooler Thursday.

We'll slip back to a high near 7 C with partly cloudy skies and just a slight risk of some brief, isolated flurries late in the day for north-central Alberta.

Temperatures remain mild through the weekend with highs in the 6 to 10 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late in the afternoon.

High: 10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this evening, possibly turning to wet snow overnight.

Wind: 20-30 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.

9pm:

Thursday - Partly cloudy & Breezy. Slight risk of a brief, scattered flurry in the late afternoon/evening.

Wind: NW 20-30 with occasional gusts in the 40 km/h range.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9​