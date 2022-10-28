Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to October
Above-average temperatures persist through these last few days of October.
The long-term average high for the last three days of October and the first four days of November is 4 C.
Instead, we'll get double-digit highs today, Saturday and Sunday.
Halloween Monday should top out near 6 or 7 C.
The pattern flips once November starts and we'll probably have below-average highs for at least the first three or four days of November.
The new month will also see the arrival of snow, possibly within the first week.
There's still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the chance of snow that the Edmonton area could see on Wednesday.
Late Thursday now looks like it might have a bit more potential.
Next Saturday (Nov. 5) also has a risk of flurries/snow.
No guarantees that any of that will amount to anything. But, it certainly looks like we're in for a colder turn next week.
So...enjoy this weekend, it'll be the last REALLY warm weekend for a while (and maybe the last weekend without snow for a while).
Halloween outlook: Slight risk of some mixed precipitation early in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
Edmonton should get to 6 or 7 C around 4 p.m. Sunset is at 6:02 p.m and we'll probably slip to around 4 C by that point. Near 0 C by 9 p.m.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area early this morning.
Clearing to Mainly Sunny this afternoon.
High: 12
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 6
Saturday - Some clouds in the morning, then Mainly Sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
30% chance of evening/overnight showers or wet flurries.
Monday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 6
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Wednesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -1