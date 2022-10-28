Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to October

Above-average temperatures persist through these last few days of October.

The long-term average high for the last three days of October and the first four days of November is 4 C.

Instead, we'll get double-digit highs today, Saturday and Sunday.

Halloween Monday should top out near 6 or 7 C.

The pattern flips once November starts and we'll probably have below-average highs for at least the first three or four days of November.

The new month will also see the arrival of snow, possibly within the first week.

There's still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the chance of snow that the Edmonton area could see on Wednesday.

Late Thursday now looks like it might have a bit more potential.

Next Saturday (Nov. 5) also has a risk of flurries/snow.

No guarantees that any of that will amount to anything. But, it certainly looks like we're in for a colder turn next week.

So...enjoy this weekend, it'll be the last REALLY warm weekend for a while (and maybe the last weekend without snow for a while).

Halloween outlook: Slight risk of some mixed precipitation early in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.

Edmonton should get to 6 or 7 C around 4 p.m. Sunset is at 6:02 p.m and we'll probably slip to around 4 C by that point. Near 0 C by 9 p.m.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area early this morning.

Clearing to Mainly Sunny this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 6

Saturday - Some clouds in the morning, then Mainly Sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

30% chance of evening/overnight showers or wet flurries.

Monday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1