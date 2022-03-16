Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to winter

Sunny and warm in the Edmonton region today with a high around 8 C and just a bit of a breeze (10-20 km/h).

After soaring to 10.2 C on Tuesday, we've had to re-adjust the forecast for the rest of this week and bump up the highs.

Looks like we'll be several degrees above average for these last few days of winter.

Spring "officially" starts Sunday morning.

Back to the temperature outlook:

It happens almost every spring. The models (and us humans interpreting them) are often a day late to "seeing" the flip that's about to occur.

Then...temperatures jump five to seven degrees above expected and you have to recalibrate.

That's what we were all busy doing yesterday afternoon. If it got THAT warm yesterday...HOW warm could it get over the next few days?!?

The tendency is to "over-read" that one day and then over-shoot the highs for the next few days.

I've made that mistake a number of times in the past 10-20 years. SO...I'm attempting to NOT repeat that mistake this time.

Maybe I'm being a little TOO conservative as a result.

BUT...I'll go with highs in the 7 C to 10 C range for today, tomorrow and Friday.

I think Thursday's probably the warmest of those three days (but not by much).

Sunday's the next REALLY interesting day.

It looks like we'll have some colder air aloft diving in and a surface trough crossing the province.

The GFS outlook doesn't have much for precip in our area. BUT the GEM has some heavy, wet snow for the Edmonton region.

Sunday's the Spring Equinox and at the very least, we have the POTENTIAL for some snow to start the new season.

It's a bit too early to make any guarantees. We'll know a lot more in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: W 10-20 km/h.

High: 8

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Slight risk of flurries or rain/snow mix overnight.

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7