Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues

The string of above-average days continues with a high near 23 C in Edmonton this afternoon.

I'm still seeing signs of a change to the pattern next week with several days in the mid-teens and possibly even low teens on a couple days.

But...we'll see how that develops.

Until then, enjoy the warmth. Average daytime highs for this week are in the 17-18 C range for Edmonton.

We'll be a handful of degrees warmer than that today and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should be in the 20-21 C range for afternoon highs.

Morning lows near 10 C are likely for Wednesday-Friday with that coolest time of the day coming right around 7/8 a.m.

Daytime highs are typically coming in around 5/6 p.m. at this time of year (although, that'll shift earlier in the coming weeks and months).

Sunny skies for the Edmonton region today and tomorrow (with a bit of haze possible in the area this morning).

Air quality isn't expected to be much of an issue in or near the city today, though.

Smoke modelling continues to project poor air quality and some thicker smoke in east-central AB later today. So, we'll see if that develops.

It's certainly worth noting the possibility if you're in that area.

The thickest smoke and worst air quality continue to be in the mountain parks where we have a chance of some showers/thunderstorms later today.

That precipitation is certainly welcome, although it remains to be seen how much actual moisture will fall.

Plus, there's always the risk of new fires from lightning.

AND...as the folks at the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre note: the rain may mix the smoke down closer to the surface and actually make the air quality worse for a while.

Looking longer range: Precipitation is looking a little more likely for the Edmonton region this coming weekend, particularly Saturday.

I'm still not completely convinced that it's going to RAIN. But, the models are all lining up to push some precipitation through central/north-central Alberta Friday night and Saturday.

At this point...I think it's WAY too early to determine if this will be slow, steady rain or just scattered showers.

But...it's the best chance for some actual moisture that we've had for a while.

I'll keep an eye on it and we'll let you know how the pattern shapes up over the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 23

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an afternoon shower.

Breezy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19