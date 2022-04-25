Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues, but not all week

The warm spell continues for another day or two in Edmonton.

Temperatures hit highs of 12 C Friday, 15 C Saturday and 16 C Sunday.

That's just the second time this year that we've had a three-day streak of double-digit highs.

For the first time in 2022, today will be Edmonton's fourth consecutive day above 10 C.

AND...we'll stretch that to five consecutive days tomorrow.

THEN...the streak ends as some cooler air drops in for mid-week with a good chance of rain and possibly some wet snow.

As for today, sunny with a few clouds and breezy in the Edmonton region.

We'll probably see some showers (possibly a thunderstorm or two) in NW Alberta late today.

A low-pressure system moves in from the SW on Tuesday bringing precip to southern AB during the day and that risk of showers moves into the Edmonton area by late afternoon/early evening.

I still think temperatures will get into the low- to mid- teens in the afternoon (ahead of the precip).

Showers turn to periods of steadier rain in central and north-central AB Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

AND...with some cooler air dropping in aloft, I don't think we can rule out the chance of some wet snow early Wednesday.

The best chance for snow is going to be further west. But, even the Edmonton area could see some.

Will it be heavy, accumulating snow...or just wet snow melting on contact? At this point, I'd lean more toward the latter (with the exception of a bit of accum on grassy areas).

We'll have more on this later today and tomorrow as we the picture comes into focus a bit more.

Showers move north by Thursday (although, I'm still leaving a 30% chance of a shower in the Edmonton forecast).

Temperatures remain cool Thursday and then start to rebound Friday.

We should be back above 10 C on Friday afternoon and highs in the low- to mid- teens are likely for next weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Breezy.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 19

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Morning sun. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Light wind in the morning, breezy in the afteroon.

60% chance of showers and/or periods of rain late in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Showers and/or periods of rain in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday - Cloudy with showers and/or periods of rain. Risk of wet snow mixed in during the morning hours.

Showers/rain tapering off late in the afternoon/early evening.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13