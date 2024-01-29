Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lingers all week

Warm air continues to dominate the weather story thank to a strong upper ridge of high pressure.

Temperatures hit 10 C on Sunday and we'll be in that 10/11 C range for highs again Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday was just short of the Jan. 28 record high of 11.7 C set in 1941.

Monday's record high is 12.8 C (1931).

Tuesday's record high is 11.7 C (1931).

So, we'll be close to record-setting temperatures early this week.

Temperatures stay well above average from Wednesday-Thursday, but we'll "slip" into the 5 to 8 C range.

Closer to 0 C for afternoon highs this coming weekend and then near average next week with highs in the -2 C to -6 C range.

A shot of moisture will push through northwestern Alberta early Tuesday.

Showers are expected from the Peace Country north to High Level (maybe some wet snow mixed in, but mostly rain).

That'll move into northeast Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

There's a slight risk of a brief, spotty shower in the Edmonton region Tuesday morning.

However, most (probably all) of the area will just be cloudy and windy to start the day.

Back to some sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday.

No sign of any significant precipitation for the Edmonton area in the coming week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 10

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 7

Tuesday - Morning clouds, sunny in the afternoon. Breezy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 11

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1