Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to May with some occasional showers
A warming trend this week will leave Edmonton with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range most days this week.
Thursday looks like our best shot at breaking into the low 20s (and Wednesday won't be too far behind).
I have concerns about the long-range setup. But, we'll get to that in a moment.
Between 2 and 7 mm of rain fell across the Edmonton region (according to our network of rain gauges) on Sunday.
AND...we'll probably get some more precipitation over the next few days.
Partly cloudy skies, a 10-20 km/h breeze and a high near 15 C this afternoon in the city.
We'll see some showers develop in the foothills this afternoon and some of the modelling wants to push a few showers east towards the Edmonton region overnight and/or early Tuesday morning.
It doesn't look like it'll be any significant moisture (if any at all).
But, there IS a chance of a shower.
After that, the next best chance comes late in the day on Thursday.
Then...looking ahead to the weekend, there's a risk of rain, possibly mixed with snow on Sunday.
Cooler air looks set to drop in for a few days early next week.
Northeastern Alberta will probably get snow this weekend (especially Sunday).
For the Edmonton region, we'll go from highs near 20 C on Thursday to highs near 10 C by Sunday/Monday with a chance of wet snow.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy.
Wind: WNW 10-20 km/h
High: 15
Tonight - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of a shower overnight.
9pm: 13
Tuesday - 30% chance of a shower early in the morning.
Then, a Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 17
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 16
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13