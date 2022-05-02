Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to May with some occasional showers

A warming trend this week will leave Edmonton with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range most days this week.

Thursday looks like our best shot at breaking into the low 20s (and Wednesday won't be too far behind).

I have concerns about the long-range setup. But, we'll get to that in a moment.

Between 2 and 7 mm of rain fell across the Edmonton region (according to our network of rain gauges) on Sunday.

AND...we'll probably get some more precipitation over the next few days.

Partly cloudy skies, a 10-20 km/h breeze and a high near 15 C this afternoon in the city.

We'll see some showers develop in the foothills this afternoon and some of the modelling wants to push a few showers east towards the Edmonton region overnight and/or early Tuesday morning.

It doesn't look like it'll be any significant moisture (if any at all).

But, there IS a chance of a shower.

After that, the next best chance comes late in the day on Thursday.

Then...looking ahead to the weekend, there's a risk of rain, possibly mixed with snow on Sunday.

Cooler air looks set to drop in for a few days early next week.

Northeastern Alberta will probably get snow this weekend (especially Sunday).

For the Edmonton region, we'll go from highs near 20 C on Thursday to highs near 10 C by Sunday/Monday with a chance of wet snow.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

Wind: WNW 10-20 km/h

High: 15

Tonight - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - 30% chance of a shower early in the morning.

Then, a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13