Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today and Saturday, 'hot' next week

Get set for a big change to the temperature pattern.

An early taste of summer rolls in this weekend and sticks around all of next week.

Edmonton's only had six warmer-than-average days in the month of April. In the past two weeks, we've only been above average twice.

A streak of 10+ consecutive days with above-average daytime highs starts today.

The average high for Edmonton over the next two weeks goes from 13 C to 16 C.

We'll be 10 to 15 degrees ABOVE that range. Edmonton gets highs in the upper teens today and Saturday (maybe a 20 tomorrow).

THEN...afternoons in the 23 to 29 C range from Sunday (April 30) through to at least Sunday (May 7).

The hottest days should be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday (can't rule out the chance of hitting 30 on one of those days).

An uper ridge will move in from the west and stabilize the atmosphere, so we're not expecting the heat to result in any pop-up late-day showers or thunderstorms.

The ridge collapses a bit mid-week, so I've added a chance of some late-day showers to the forecast for Wednesday.

THEN...another strong ridge develops through the end of next week.

If you're hoping for moisture, next Wednesday and possibly next Friday are your best chances.

Aside from that , it's just a warm and dry forecast right through the first week of May.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

Wind: NW 15-20 km/h

High: 18

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Clearing in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26