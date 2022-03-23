Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cold front hits tonight

The warming trend should peak with highs in the low to mid teens in Edmonton this afternoon.

Sunny with a few clouds and light wind for most of the day.

BUT...there's a low-pressure system set to move across northern Alberta later today and we'll have a cold front behind that system kicking up the wind and setting off some precipitation.

Northwestern Alberta gets into the act this afternoon.

The Edmonton area gets hit with the front somewhere between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Wind will turn gusty and we'll get some showers turning over to wet snow.

For most areas, we're not expecting much accumulation. However, the foothills and mountains could see some heavier snow.

AND...there will be a few spots in central and north-central Alberta that get a bit of accumulation.

Behind the front (and with the Upper Ridge collapsing today), we'll get a high near 7 C in Edmonton Thursday.

Not COLD...just cooler.

That cooling trend continues into the weekend with highs in the 0 C to 5 C range. At this point, it looks like Saturday's the coolest day.

We also have more snow possible, although amount and timing remains a bit uncertain.

The first shot comes late Friday into Saturday.

I think it's PROBABLY no more than just some light accumulation (less than 5 cm).

As of right now, it looks like the next wave of flurries or light snow moves in late Sunday and sticks around into Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 15

Tonight - Becoming cloudy early in the evening. Showers turning to wet snow.

9pm: 5

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - 60% chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late in the day.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4