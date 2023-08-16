Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today; heat returns Thursday

There's a big cooldown coming Friday. But, we get two more days with highs in the 25 to 30 C range in the Edmonton area.

Further south and west, heat warnings remain in effect for the Jasper, Red Deer, Coronation regions and areas south.

Temperatures in Red Deer and Coronation will "only" get to the mid 20s today, but will rebound to the 30 C range Thursday. So, Environment and Climate Change Canada has decided not to cancel the warning (although today won't quite meet the warning criteria).

Most of the province, including the Edmonton region gets "mainly sunny" skies today.

Wind should be fairly light and we'll hit a high of around 25 C in the city this afternoon.

Thursday sees temperatures climb to around 30 C. We hit a high of 29.5 C in Edmonton Tuesday.

So, technically...we're still at six 30 C days for the year. Thursday has a good shot at being our 7th.

That's well below the 11 and 17 days of 30 C heat we had in 2022 and 2021. But, it's on par with the five and 10-year averages. The longer-term 30-year average in Edmonton is for four 30-degree days per year.

Sunshine early Thursday will give way to some increasing cloud in the afternoon and it's very likely that we'll have some showers and/or thunderstorms moving through central and north-central Alberta Thursday evening/night.

Some showers may linger into Friday morning in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.

But, the best chance of showers through the day Friday will be in western and southern Alberta.

The big story Friday in Edmonton is the dramatic drop in temperature. We'll go from a high near 30 C on Thursday to a high in the 15-20 degree range Friday.

Daytime highs will likely be near 20 C through the weekend and into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds for most of the day. Increasing cloud late in the afternoon.

70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

60% chance of showers/thunderstorms overnight.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers, especially in the morning.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21