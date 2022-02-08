Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, rain risk tonight

There's a better chance of rain than snow in the Edmonton area over the next 24-36 hours.

Warm air has moved in at the surface AND aloft. So, while the Fort McMurray-High Level regions get some snow...here in Edmonton and surrounding regions, it's more of a rain risk for tonight and Wednesday afternoon.

We'll be six or seven degrees above zero with "partly cloudy" skies today. AND...after a gusty Monday, the wind should be light throughout the morning and afternoon.

It may pick up a bit late this evening/overnight as a weak disturbance ripples through bringing us a chance of showers (possibly mixed with a bit of wet snow).

Temperatures should still be above zero, so the risk of freezing rain is pretty low in the city.

However...roads and sidewalks could be rather slick Wednesday morning.

A second wave of precipitation moves through the area in the afternoon Wednesday bringing another chance of showers.

Temperatures are still expected to be several degrees above zero tomorrow.

Thursday's warm and windy. But, as some cooler air slips through Thursday night/Friday, we get a risk of some flurries and temperatures will cool off on Friday.

Instead of being in the 5-to-10 C range...we'll get a daytime high near zero.

That's still well above average and it's just a one-off.

Daytime highs are back to a handful of degrees above freezing Sat/Sun.

LONG-term outlook:

I'm still seeing signs of a potential cooldown around Feb. 19. The GFS wants to drop some colder air in as early as the 16th (Wednesday of next week).

But, I'm more inclined to lean towards the solution from the GEM Ensemble which has been fairly consistent with holding the cooling off until somewhere around the 18-20th.

I'm less confident in HOW much colder it'll get or for how long. But, it seems likely that by NEXT weekend (Feb. 19/20) we'll be a lot colder than this past or coming weekend.