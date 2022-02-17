Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, windy, wet, snowy, cooling... we're getting it ALL

Buckle up and get ready for some meteorological mood swings.

You know the old saying: "Don't like Alberta weather? Wait five minutes."

We'll be LIVING that over the next three days.

Colder air settles in for Sunday-Tuesday as things settle down a bit.

But, until then...it's ALL happening.

We have a couple centimetres of fresh snow on the ground this morning.

As warmer air floods in aloft, there's a risk of some freezing rain near the Edmonton region later this morning.

Then, sunny breaks and breezy conditions this afternoon with temperatures climbing a few degrees above zero.

Another wave of snow pushes through overnight and sticks around into Friday morning (it should be tapering off Friday afternoon).

That comes ahead of an arctic high pressure system dropping into the province.

So, heavier and steadier snow is expected in the foothills and mountains thanks to an upsloping easterly wind.

For Edmonton and area, we'll get another 2 to 5 cm of snow Thursday night/Friday.

AND...after being above zero today...we'll be stuck around -12 C for most of the day tomorrow.

THEN...it starts to warm up again Friday night.

By Saturday morning, we're near zero and we'll climb above the freezing mark early Saturday afternoon.

BUT...colder air begins to drop in Saturday afternoon. So, we'll be fairly chilly by Saturday evening and into some colder air by Sunday.

Daytime highs in the -10 C to -15 C range for Sunday-Tuesday.

Mornings near or into the -20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and some occasional flurries. Slight risk of freezing rain this morning.

60% chance of a shower or some rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 midday and through the afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Chance of showers early in the evening, turning to periods of snow mid-evening and overnight.

2 to 5 cm possible.

Wind easing.

9pm: 0

Friday - Cloudy with periods of snow in the morning. Tapering off in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -13

Noon: -12

5pm: -11

9pm: -6

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of a few flurries.

Temperature dropping in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Midday High: 3

5pm: -4

9pm: -12

Sunday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -12

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -12​