Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a late-day storm risk

Today could end up a lot like Tuesday for the Edmonton region, except a few degrees warmer.

Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds and then we're looking at a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms moving through the area.

The most likely timeframe is 6 to 9 p.m.

There's an even better chance for showers and thunderstorms from the Peace Country southeast toward Red Deer.

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts are possible.

It look like the highest risk zone for those severe storms is the typical Drayton Valley-Rocky Moutain House-Red Deer-Calgary area.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into east-central and northeastern Alberta tonight.

Areas near Fort McMurray look to have the greatest chance for some showers/thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton should be fairly sunny on Thursday and we're not looking at an afternoon or evening precipitation risk.

However, there could be a bit of rain overnight/early Friday morning.

Temperatures should be back into the low 20s this afternoon.

THEN...low to mid 20s for highs Thursday-Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

60% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm early this evening.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

30% chance of showers overnight/early Fri morning.

Friday - Morning clouds. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18