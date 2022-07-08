Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with another late-day storm risk

Partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-20s in Edmonton today.

AND...just like Thursday, there's a chance we may end the day with a shower and/or thunderstorm.

It's not AS favourable of an environment for severe storms in the foothills as it was yesterday.

But, there is the risk of some afternoon thunderstorms developing in that area and then heading ENE.

For the Edmonton region, IF we're going to get hit again...the timing is (as usual) somewhere in the 5-9 p.m. window.

(NOTE: I said "hit again"...but...if you're in south Edmonton, you got completely missed by the Thursday night storm.

So, "again" maybe isn't the best choice of words for you.)

Looking ahead to the weekend:

Should be beautiful for both days. Sunny with a few clouds and highs in the mid 20s.

There IS a slight risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm LATE Saturday night (through the overnight period).

But, the daytime hours look great.

LONG Range - Still expecting temperatures to ramp up early next week with highs near 30 Tue/Wed.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Partly cloudy skies overnight.

9pm: 19

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Slight risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm overnight.

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afteroon High: 29

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30