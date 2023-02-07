Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with precipitation risks this morning and tonight

The warm spell continues through the rest of this week with daytime highs in the 0 to 5 C range.

So, it'll continue to get sloppy and melty through the afternoons.

AND...now we have a good chance of a couple shots of precipitation that may add to the mess.

A band of wet snow and some mixed precipitation develops north of the Edmonton area early this morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the band stretched from Edson east through to around Waskatenau.

We'll probably see a bit of that push through the city and surrounding areas prior to 9 a.m.

It doesn't look like anything heavy for the Edmonton region, but a bit of precipitation.

Further west, it looks like we have a pocket of slightly heavier snow around Edson/Niton Junction and just north of Highway 16.

That Edson/Whitecourt/Hinton/Grande Cache area is under a snowfall warning. BUT...that warning isn't for this morning's snow.

Another (more widespread) area of snow will move into western Alberta late this afternoon and tonight.

10-15 cm is likely by Wednesday morning.

Edmonton and area gets a bit of THAT snow tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Most of the snow will fall after midnight tonight and should be done by 8 a.m.'ish.

Wet snow could be mixed with some pockets of freezing rain and snowfall totals could vary widely based on precipitation type.

I'm going with a "2 to 5 cm likely" estimate in my forecast. But, realistically...anything between 1 and 10 cm is possible.

We'll see a few sunny breaks this afternoon and after tomorrow's morning precip, skies will clear.

THEN...Sun in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures should continue to climb above 0 C in the afternoons this coming weekend.

AND... even the morning lows are mild. Thursday's the exception: temperatures near -10 C in the morning.

Aside from that, we're in the -2 to -6 C range for mornings all week and this coming weekend.

Looking LONG Range: We're expecting some cooler air to drop in sometime around the middle of next week.

At this point...it looks like highs will be somewhere in the -5 C to -10 C range for a few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries and/or mixed precipitation early this morning.

Risk of some pockets of freezing rain the Edmonton area.

Then...a Mix of sun & cloud for the afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening/overnight.

Slight risk of some freezing rain.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Snow ending in the morning. 2 to 5 cm likely.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4