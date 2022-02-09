Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with some afternoon showers

A bit more rain is expected in Edmonton and surrounding areas this afternoon.

We had some showers move through the region EARLY this morning.

That transitioned to a bit of a rain/snow mix in east-central Alberta.

The next wave will slide into the Peace Country midday and should hit Edmonton somewhere in the mid to late afternoon.

It won't last long and probably won't amount to much. PLUS...temperatures will be well above freezing (so, no freezing rain -- just "rain").

Elsewhere, we have a wind warning for areas from Hinton southeast through Nordegg and down to Kananaskis (gusts in the 70-80 km/h range).

A snowfall warning is in place for 10+ cm of snow in the Fort Chipewyan region.

Fort McMurray will be close to the rain/snow line. But, we're expecting more rain than snow in McMurray and south.

Wind becomes a bigger issue in Edmonton tomorrow.

Gusts in the 50-60 km/h range are likely (out of the WNW).

I think we'll be slightly cooler tomorrow compared to today and then Friday's a much bigger cooldown.

I'm still going with temperatures right around zero Friday afternoon.

So, it won't be COLD. But, definitely a lot COOLER.

Temperatures look like they'll rebound for the weekend. Highs in the 5 or 6 degree range for both days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of shower this afternoon.

High: 7

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy & Windy.

Wind: WNW 15-30 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

30% chance of light snow in the evening or overnight.

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1​