Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and (a bit) drier

After a cool and wet long weekend, we'll see afternoon temperatures return to the 20s in the coming days in Edmonton.

There's still a chance of a few brief, scattered showers today and maybe a bit more moisture Thursday and Friday.

But, it should be as consistent as what we had over the past few days.

Officially: Edmonton received 7 to 9 mm of rain since the start of July.

But, backyard reporting stations around the city are indicating 5 to 20 mm hit various parts of the city.

There are a couple small shower cells northwest of Edmonton that will likely push through a few neighbourhoods this morning as they move southeast.

But, we're not expecting any heavy or steady rain. The fog patches that have developed in outlying areas should dissipate by mid-morning and we'll get some sunny breaks this afternoon with a high around 20 C.

We can't rule out the risk of a spotty shower or thunderstorm developing near the city this afternoon. But, it shouldn't be anything TOO widepsread.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms later today will be in areas to the west and south of Edmonton.

Afternoon highs in the mid-20s for Wednesday/Thursday with sunnier and drier conditions Wednesday.

Thursday will see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms developing in western Alberta and possibly sliding east through the Edmonton region late in the day.

Friday's less certain. The Canadian modelling has a cold front sliding through the area with clouds and showers. So, I'm going with mostly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

However, the GFS model indicates an area of high pressure hanging around through Thursday AND Friday, keeping the precipitation out of the Edmonton area.

So...we'll see how that develops in the coming days.

The weekend should be a LOT warmer and sunnier than this past weekend.

Daytime highs in the low to mid 20s Saturday and mid to upper 20s Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a few hit & miss showers.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing late this evening.

Fog patches possible overnight and early Wednesday morning.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an afternoon shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27