Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer, sunnier and just a slight risk of a spotty late-day shower

Sunshine and warmer temperatures on tap for the Edmonton region today after a slow steady rain brought 8 to 15 mm of precipitation to the area Monday.

The flip to wet snow came too late in the day for most areas to pick up any significant accumulation of snow, although areas just south and west of the city did get a couple centimetres.

With temperatures slightly below 0 C early this morning, there are some slick spots on sidewalks and roads but that shouldn't last long. Once the sun comes up, that'll all just turn wet quickly.

Temperatures should bounce back to around 10 C this afternoon with sunny skies giving way to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon.

We have some cooler air aloft and that'll help produce some brief, spotty showers in parts of central and north-central Alberta late this afternoon.

AND...it'll be a similar situation tomorrow and Friday.

The next upper ridge (warmer air aloft) comes in through the weekend which should give us mainly sunny skies for the weekend.

We'll see morning temperatures a degree or two below 0 C Thursday and Friday morning. But, that changes this weekend and daytime highs are set to high the 15-20 C range for both Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. Chance of a few brief, scattered showers in the area late this afternoon.

High: 10

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 1

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17