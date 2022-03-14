Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer weather is here, and it's staying

Let the melting begin.

Spring officially arrives on Sunday (March 20). But, this year it feels like the seasons changed along with the arrival of Daylight Saving Time yesterday.

After a chilly start to the month, temperatures hit highs of 6 C Saturday and 0 C Sunday.

Looks like we'll have highs in the 3 C to 8 C range for the next five to 10 days.

When's the last time we had a string like that? February.

We had nine consecutive days above freezing from Feb. 5-13.

A bit of light snow is making it's way across north-central and northern Alberta this morning.

A couple centimetres of snow is expected by midday in the northwest and by this evening in the northeast.

An area of low pressure will sweep across the province on Tuesday bringing a chance of some late-day showers to the Edmonton region.

Wet snow or rain turning to wet snow is likely in northeastern Alberta Tuesday night.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few flurries/light snow this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Light wind this morning, breezy this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a shower late in the day.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4