Josh Classen's forecast: 'Warmest' day in weeks for Edmonton and it's just the start
Temperatures are set to hit single digits in Edmonton today. That'll be the first time we're above -10 C in about two weeks.
Jan. 8's high of -9 C was the last time we had a single-digit high.
BUT...we should be even warmer than -9 C today.
Today's high around -5 C will be the mildest day since Jan. 5's high of -1 C.
Wednesday's high will be a degree or two warmer and we're expecting to be right around (maybe slightly above) 0 C by Friday afternoon.
The warmer air continues to flood in through the weekend and into next week with daytime highs projected to be in the 4 to 8 C range from Sunday through to Thursday.
So, after a lengthy cold spell, January will end on a warmer-than-average note.
No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area in the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Morning clouds. Clearing this afternoon.
Light wind.
High: -5
Tonight - Mainly clear.
Light wind.
9pm: -8
Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming cloudy in the evening.
Light wind.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -4
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -3
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 4