Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest day of a warm week

Our late-September warm spell peaks today.

Edmonton and areas to the east and south will have their warmest day of the week.

For the city, we're expecting a high in the 28 C range.

Parts of southern Alberta will hit the low 30s today. Eastern and northeastern Alberta hits the mid 20s later this afternoon.

Even in the northwest corner of Alberta , you'll still be well above average and into the mid 20s. But, it'll be a degree or two cooler than yesterday in most spots.

Edmonton's record high for Sept. 28 is 30.0 C from 1887.

It looks like the second and third-warmest temperatures on Sept. 28 are:

27.2 C in 1970

24.9 C in 2012

So...today could end up being the second-warmest Sept. 28 on record in the city.

The upper ridge fades a bit and allows some cloud cover to spill across the province tonight and Thursday.

AND...we'll have daytime highs a good five to eight degrees cooler on Thursday (compared to today).

That'll still leave Edmonton in the low 20s for an afternoon high and about five or six degrees above average.

The ridge does look like it'll strengthen again through the weekend.

So, don't expect Thursday's temperatures to be the start of a cooling trend.

We'll hit the low to mid 20s Friday, mid 20s Saturday and low to mid 20s Sunday/Monday in Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21