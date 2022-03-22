Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)
Temperatures are set to go places they haven't gone in months in Edmonton.
We've hit 10.2 C and we've had a pair of 9.7 C days in 2022.
But, we're looking for highs of 12 C and 15 C today and tomorrow in the city.
The last time it hit 15 C was back on Oct. 26.
The double-digit temperatures won't last all week.
A cold front will crash across the province from the northwest to the southeast late Wednesday.
That'll bring some showers and/or wet snow to northwestern Alberta in the afternoon.
The Edmonton region and surrounding areas get a chance of showers Wednesday evening, possibly turning to wet snow overnight. (No significant accumulation expected.)
East-central Alberta gets a rain/snow mix Thursday morning.
By Thursday, we're back to a high in the 6 C to 9 C range in Edmonton.
Closer to 5 C for a high on Friday.
The weekend is shaping up cooler (high in the 0 C to 4 C range) with a chance of snow.
Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance of flurries or snow.
BUT... timing and amount are still uncertain. (More details later in the week)
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 12
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 2
Wednesday - Morning sun. Afternoon clouds.
60% chance of an evening shower, possibly turning to some wet flurries overnight.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 15
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 8
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5
Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4