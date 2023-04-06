Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins

It hasn't been a COLD start to April. But, each of the first five days has been cooler than average in Edmonton.

The average high for the first week of April is 8 C. We've hit highs of 4 C and 5 C.

That all changes today.

An upper ridge drifting across the province will help jump-start the warming trend.

That ridge will ripple off to the east tomorrow, but upper level temperatures rebound quickly and get even warmer through the weekend.

At the surface, we'll be under sunny skies today with a high of 8 or 9 C in Edmonton.

The Grande Prairie, Whitecourt, Edson, Jasper areas should be in the 11 or 12 C range this afternoon.

East-central Alberta has had a string of chilly days (Lloydminster hasn't been above 0 C in April).

But, it should be around or slightly above 0 C this afternoon and a handful of degrees above 0 C on Friday.

Edmonton hit 10 C twice in March and we have a CHANCE to hit double digits again later today.

But, I think we'll come up just short.

Friday should be our first double-digit day since March 23 (when we hit 11 C).

Into the teens for the weekend and Monday.

It's looking like low to mid teens for Saturday and then mid to upper teens Sunday.

Monday should be in the mid teens as well.

THEN...it still looks like we could see a significant dump of snow early Tuesday in parts of central/north-central Alberta.

For the Edmonton region, we're looking at a chance of showers/rain late Monday night turning to snow Tuesday morning with the possibility of accumulating snow.

Still too early to be overly confident about precipitation totals and location, but we'll definitely be keeping an eye on that in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Becoming breezy this afternoon.

Wind picking up to SE 20-30 km/h midday and the through the afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

30% chance of rain turning to snow overnight.

Tuesday - 40% chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 7