Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend

The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.

Edmonton will get back to the 15 C range by Saturday afternoon and we have highs in the 16 to 20 C for Sunday/Monday in the city.

Mornings will continue to be on the chilly side, though.

A hard, killing frost is unlikely in the and surrounding areas. But, we're in the 0 to 4 C across the region this morning and Saturday/Sunday morning temperatures don't look much warmer.

We'll see the morning lows climb back to around average (in the 6 to 9 C range) by Monday.

Showers and some rain/snow mix continue for parts of southern and western Alberta this morning.

But, we're done with the precipitation in Edmonton. Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon.

AND...the wind will turn gusty by midday and we're in for a breezy afternoon.

Less wind, sunshine and a high near 15 C for Saturday afternoon in the city.

Some increasing afternoon clouds and a high near 17 C Sunday.

Mix of sun and cloud with a high near 19 C Monday.

The warm air should stick around through next week with highs near 20 C or in the low 20s.

Elsewhere: Showers are likely in the Peace Country and Slave Lake areas late Saturday. Fort McMurray and the Bonnyville/Lac La Biche region will likely get some rain Monday morning.

Showers and possibly thunderstorms may develop in areas from Grande Prairie south to the Hinton and Whitecourt areas Monday afternoon/evening.

That risk of precip is the reason I have a "slight chance of a late-day shower" in the Edmonton forecast for Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Morning sun. Mix of sun & cloud this afteroon.

Wind increasing midday and this afternoon. N 20 with occasional gusts near 40 km/h

High: 12

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 7

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Sunny in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20