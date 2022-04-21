Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend kicks in

Aside from today's breezy conditions, we're in for a fairly "quiet" pattern in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.

Not much for active weather on the horizon, just a steady warming trend.

We'll get a high of around 8 C in Edmonton this afternoon under a "mix of sun and cloud."

For most of the day, we'll have wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with some occasional gusts near 40 km/h.

Sunnier, calmer and back to double digits Friday.

Then...highs in the low-to-mid teens this weekend.

That warm air will likely stick around through Mon/Tue and THEN we get some action. (or, at least, the potential for some active weather)

Wednesday/Thursday of next week look like the next-best chance at a significant precipitation event.

You might get a couple rain drops or a few wet snow flakes over the next few days. But, none of that should last long or amount to anything.

Wednesday/Thursday next week could be some heavy, steady rain that turns to snow.

So...it's a LONG ways off. But, that's the next "event" we'll keep an eye on.

Until then, the folks at the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre put it beautifully this morning: Nil Sig Wx (No Significant Weather)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts near 40 km/h

High: 8

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy. Light wind.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14