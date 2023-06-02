Josh Classen's forecast: Warming up through the weekend

Temperatures will climb back into the 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.

It was a cooler, showery start to June on Thursday. But...there's sun and above-average temperatures in the forecast for the next three days.

We'll hit the low 20s today, mid 20s Saturday in Edmonton and upper 20s Sunday in the city.

Air quality may be a bit of an issue later today and Saturday morning.

We're anticipating some smoke to move into the Edmonton region (and most of central Alberta) from the ENE.

At this point, air quality forecasts are predicting a "moderate risk" late this afternoon, tonight and early Saturday.

Northern Alberta will continue to have the smokiest conditions over the next few days

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up along the foothills today, but they shouldn't travel too far east.

Saturday: The foothills and northwestern Alberta get some late-day showers and thunderstorms. There may also be some scattered showers in parts of east-central Alberta.

Sunday: We have an area of low pressure that'll move northward very close to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

That's expected to bring some showers to east-central Alberta midday or early afternoon Sunday. Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan areas get a chance of showers or light rain Sunday afternoon/evening.

The Edmonton region also has a chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Becoming hazy this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: 14

Afteroon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27