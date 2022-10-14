Josh Classen's forecast: Warmth stays and wind returns

We're off to a MUCH warmer start across the Edmonton region this morning.

After waking up to temperatures near 0 C Thursday morning, we're in the 10 C range THIS morning.

Despite the cool start, temperatures jumped back into the 20s on Thursday and we'll be close to 20 C again this afternoon.

BUT...prepare for some gusty conditions midday and this afternoon. Much of central and northern Aberta will get gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h.

So, that'll definitely take a bit of the shine off a warmer-than-average day.

There's also a chance of some showers late this afternoon/early this evening. IF we're going to get anything in the Edmonton area, it'll likely fall in the 5-9 p.m. window.

Areas to the north and east of Edmonton (Athabasca/Cold Lake areas and then down through the Vegreville/Lloydminster regions) have a much better chance of seeing some showers as a cold front slips through.

For the city, just a chance of a few scattered showers late in the day.

We'll get some clearing overnight and sunshine for the weekend.

Let's go back to temperatures:

The average highs through the first 14 days of this month is 19 C.

The long-term average high for that timeframe is 13 C.

I ran back through the past few years and the only recent one that was close is 2015 (average high of 17 C).

Even that year didn't have as many 20-degree days as this first half of October has. We're at eight (and counting) days with a high of 20+ C in Edmonton.

How many more will we get? I don't think there's a GUARANTEE that we'll get any more.

BUT...it looks very likely that we'll see between one and four more. The all-time record is 12 (from 1923).

Today is one of those days that'll be close, but certainly not a LOCK.

Saturday doesn't have much of a shot. We'll slip to an afternoon high in the mid teens.

BUT...another bubble of warm air moves in for Sunday-Tuesday and all three of those days (particularly Monday) have a decent chance of hitting 20+ C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Wind: NW 20-30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 20

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower early in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19