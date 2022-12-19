Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long deep freeze settles in

Arctic air dropped in over the province through the weekend and we're just at the beginning of what will be a lengthy deep freeze.

Temperatures probably won't get back above -20 C in Edmonton until Saturday with the coldest days coming Tuesday-Thursday.

AND...although there does appear to be some moderation to temperatures for Saturday and Sunday (Christmas Eve and Day), we're still probably in the minus teens for daytime highs.

Next week looks much milder, but that's a long ways away.

Clouds and some occasional flurries with light wind (5-10 km/h) in Edmonton today.

Temperatures will hold steady in the -23 C to -25 C range most of the day with a wind chill near -30 C.

Morning lows in the -25 C to -30 C range for Tuesday/Wednesday with highs near -25 C. Again, the wind should be light Tuesday (but occasional wind chills around -30 are expected).

The Winter Solstice is Wednesday and the wind is expected to pick up to around 15 km/h. That'll give us wind chills in the -35 to -40 range for most of the day Wednesday.

Thursday morning will likely be the coldest temperatures in the city, somewhere around -33 C for a morning low and only back to around -27 C in the afternoon.

I know there are some forecasts showing temperatures starting to turn milder through Thursday and Friday. And...that IS possible. But, given the setup, I'm skeptical.

Bottom line - it's going to stay COLD all week, but nowhere near record cold in the city (we'd have to drop into the -40s and that looks very unlikely).

The coldest air should be behind us by Christmas, but we're probably not back to the -5 C to -10 C range for highs until next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with some occasional flurries.

Light wind this morning, becoming NW 10 km/h this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -24 through the day.

High: -23 ***wind chill near -31

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10 km/h

9pm: -24 ***wind chill near -32

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -25

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind chill in the -35 to -50 range.

***WINTER SOLSTICE***

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -25

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -27

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -23

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

***Christmas Eve***

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -15